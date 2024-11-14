Launches
Focu
Focu
Mindful Productivity App for MacOS
Transform your relationship with work through AI-powered guidance, meaningful conversations and periodic check-ins. Focu uses a locally running AI that works privately and offline on your own Mac, data never gets sent to the cloud and stays yours.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Health
by
Focu
Focu
Mindful productivity app for MacOS
Focu by
Focu
was hunted by
Martin
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Health
. Made by
Martin
. Featured on December 4th, 2024.
Focu
Focu is not rated yet. This is Focu's first launch.
Upvotes 36
36
Comments 5
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
