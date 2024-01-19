Products
Flockler
Flockler
Simple, Fast Shoppable Feeds to Grow Your E-commerce Store😍
❤️Show how much people love your products with shoppable Instagram feeds for your e-commerce. Increase sales by driving traffic to your product pages directly from social media posts. Keep them engaged; keep them shopping! 🚀
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
E-Commerce
by
Flockler
About this launch
0
reviews
131
followers
Follow for updates
Flockler by
Flockler
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Prasanna Jinku
,
Robert Jakobson
and
Vijay Khandekar
. Featured on January 30th, 2024.
Flockler
is not rated yet. This is Flockler 's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
