Shoppable video on your Shopify store in 10 minutes or less

Moast turns TikToks, Reels, and customer videos into shoppable experiences on your Shopify store—free, in minutes. With unlimited videos, unlimited views, and real-time analytics, you can bulk upload or import directly from Instagram and TikTok. Lightweight, mobile-friendly widgets keep your store fast, while product tagging and performance tracking turn customer content into a true sales engine.
Free shoppable video app for shopify stores
Turn TikToks, Reels, and UGC into shoppable video carousels and galleries on your Shopify store. Forever free with the most generous plan on the Shopify app store. Set up in under 5 minutes.
Marketing, E-Commerce, Social media marketing
Hey Product Hunt! Mark here, one of the founders of Moast. This product is the result of nearly a decade spent in the trenches of e-commerce. Before Moast, we spent 8+ years building, marketing, and scaling Shopify stores for clients. We've launched dozens of brands, run hundreds of campaigns, and obsessed over every pixel of a product page. Along the way, one thing became painfully clear: social proof sells but most reviews are stuck in the past. So we built Moast to fix that. It's a simple, fast, and free way to turn real customer content, TikToks, Reels, UGC, into interactive, shoppable video that lives right on your product pages. We wanted something better than static reviews, easier than traditional UGC tools, and fully native to Shopify. Most importantly, we wanted to offer our solution at the most affordable price point possible so it would be accessible to all merchants. With that mind, Moast has only two pricing plans: forever free or $15 / month. Unlike other apps that limit how many videos you can upload or how many views you get, Moast offers unlimited videos and unlimited video views on both our free and paid plan. We are now powering thousands of videos for over 1,000+ Shopify brands, and we're just getting started. Would love your thoughts, feedback, and ideas on where we take it next. Thanks for checking us out 👇