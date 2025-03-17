Launches
FlashGO
Capture ideas, tasks & schedules in one tap
Unified Hub for Notes, Tasks & Plans No more juggling calendars, to-do lists, and memo apps. FlashGO solves: 1 App-switching fatigue 2 Fragmented workflows 3 Lost ideas One interface. Zero friction. Stress-free recording and Instant action planning.
Productivity
Capture ideas, tasks & schedules in one tap.
FlashGO by
was hunted by
Ivone
in
Productivity
. Made by
Ivone
. Featured on March 18th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is FlashGO's first launch.