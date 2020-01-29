  1. Home
Flash for Gmail

Turn your Gmail experience to a Superhuman experience

#5 Product of the Day
You can archive, delete, reply, compose, snooze etc without using your mouse or remembering shortcuts. The only shortcut you need is CMD/Ctrl + K the command centre will increase your productive and help you to get the work done completely using the keyboard.
Srikrishnan Ganesan
Srikrishnan Ganesan
#WIN! Trying it out right away :)
R. Bhavesh
R. Bhavesh
So I can take actions right from my keyboard instead of using mouse each time I want to manage the email? Yay! Trying this now.
Vinodh David
Vinodh David
Maker
Thanks for hunting us @kevin - The idea is to make every one productive with web apps - We are starting with Gmail. Its hard to remember all the shortcuts with so many apps that we get to use everyday. We will be adding support to Trello, Asana, Jira etc. in the future. Do share your thoughts and feedback. I am here all day to answer questions. One command to make you productive :)
