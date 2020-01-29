Flash for Gmail
Turn your Gmail experience to a Superhuman experience
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Srikrishnan Ganesan
#WIN! Trying it out right away :)
Upvote (1)Share
So I can take actions right from my keyboard instead of using mouse each time I want to manage the email? Yay! Trying this now.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Thanks for hunting us @kevin - The idea is to make every one productive with web apps - We are starting with Gmail. Its hard to remember all the shortcuts with so many apps that we get to use everyday. We will be adding support to Trello, Asana, Jira etc. in the future. Do share your thoughts and feedback. I am here all day to answer questions. One command to make you productive :)
UpvoteShare