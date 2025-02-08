Subscribe
Earn screen time by completing daily health/fitness goals
Fitlock helps you stay active by locking your distracting apps behind health goals. No workout, no Instagram! Track steps, meditation, time-outside, swimming, and more to unlock screen time. 🚀
About this launch
Earn screen time by completing daily health/fitness goals.
