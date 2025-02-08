Launches
Fitlock
Earn screen time by completing daily health/fitness goals
Fitlock helps you stay active by locking your distracting apps behind health goals. No workout, no Instagram! Track steps, meditation, time-outside, swimming, and more to unlock screen time. 🚀
Launch tags:
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Tech
About this launch
Earn screen time by completing daily health/fitness goals.
Fitlock by
Jake Holdom
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Tech
Jake Holdom
. Featured on February 9th, 2025.
