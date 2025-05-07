Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
FirstQuadrant
FirstQuadrant
Maximize B2B sales with human-centered AI
Visit
Upvote 84
Sales AI that helps founders and revenue teams move faster, stay organized, and close more deals, by streamlining the behind-the-scenes sales-work so nothing ever slips through the cracks.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Sales
•
SaaS
•
Artificial Intelligence
15% off for 12 months
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
FirstQuadrant
Maximize B2B sales with human-centered AI
5 out of 5.0
Follow
84
Points
4
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
FirstQuadrant by
FirstQuadrant
was hunted by
Garry Tan
in
Sales
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Carlo Badini
and
Anand Chowdhary
. Featured on May 12th, 2025.
FirstQuadrant
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is FirstQuadrant's first launch.