Michael Dubakov
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 🦀, Fibery founder here. Since 2004 (crap, we’re 🦕 old), we’d patiently observed teams struggling to collaborate in a zoo of productivity tools and spreadsheets. Three years ago we ran out of patience and started Fibery — and, after a year-long private beta, here we go. We believe that tools should adapt to organizations, not the other way round. In Fibery, you create a custom workspace from a set of building blocks. Each team gets its own piece with custom work structure and visualizations. When the company grows, you add new pieces and rearrange the building blocks — the workspace evolves. Fortunately (for you :), there are other products that share the same vision — notably, Notion and Coda. What makes Fibery stand out is the power of connections. You eliminate the gap between goals and initiatives, never enter the same data twice, effortlessly share data across teams, and never enter the same data twice — without having to maintain any integrations. Try creating a workspace and let us know how it goes. Our not-so-silent launch has made us anxious so we hope for #4 Product of the Minute. We’ll let you know how it goes in our inappropriately transparent blog. P.S. Fibery works great for remote teams. Sorry, 🦠 has made me write it.
Test Fibery in our company, works perfect for planning internal products 👌
Great collaboration tool. Needs some time to get into it but easy to work with in the end!
I have used this product for DDD modeling. Works great 👍
Maker
@alexander_fedosov1 You are kidding me :)
We use Fibery since beta and our team loves it!