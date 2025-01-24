Launches
Fexity Pro
Fexity Pro
All in one productivity extension
Fexity Pro is an all in one productivity extension, designed to help you streamline your workflow and achieve more with ease. It integrates into your browser's sidebar to give an easy access to the tools.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
SaaS
About this launch
Fexity Pro
All in one productivity extension.
5 out of 5.0
105
Points
4
Comments
Day Rank
Week Rank
Fexity Pro by
Fexity Pro
Omar
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
SaaS
Omar
Mohd Anas
. Featured on January 31st, 2025.
Fexity Pro
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Fexity Pro's first launch.