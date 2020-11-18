Feedlify - Feedback tool
Quick tool to collect user feedback and generate leads.
Feedlify is a quick and easy tool to collect user feedback, generate leads, connect your audience and drive sales.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ananta Bose
MakerFounder of UX Stoories
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 I'm excited to launch my second product Feedlify. A quick and easy tool to collect user feedback, generate leads, connect your audience and drive sales. It is a simple widget for various purposes and easy to integrate to your website or app. With a single line of code you start collecting feedback from your customers. Measure real-time satisfaction, get visual data-insights and engage people. For quick reference check https://feedlify.com/help With Feedlify widget, you can * Collect feedback on your website or app. * Generate leads with subscriptions form * Get callback request with tailored Contact form It took us almost 7 months to launch and I am happy to share with all of you today! Please share your thoughts! Hope you like it 😃 Happy Feedlify!!! 🙌
Share
Really useful tool!
@oleksandr_pavlenko Thanks
Good work!! Easy configurable
@georgestansfield Thanks
Looks like a really simple tool to setup and start collecting live feedback. Good Work!
@rajan_ramachandran Thanks :)