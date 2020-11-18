  1. Home
  2.  → Feedlify - Feedback tool

Feedlify - Feedback tool

Quick tool to collect user feedback and generate leads.

#4 Product of the DayToday
Feedlify is a quick and easy tool to collect user feedback, generate leads, connect your audience and drive sales.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews2.5/5
Ananta Bose
Maker
Founder of UX Stoories
Hello Product Hunt! 👋 I'm excited to launch my second product Feedlify. A quick and easy tool to collect user feedback, generate leads, connect your audience and drive sales. It is a simple widget for various purposes and easy to integrate to your website or app. With a single line of code you start collecting feedback from your customers. Measure real-time satisfaction, get visual data-insights and engage people. For quick reference check https://feedlify.com/help With Feedlify widget, you can * Collect feedback on your website or app. * Generate leads with subscriptions form * Get callback request with tailored Contact form It took us almost 7 months to launch and I am happy to share with all of you today! Please share your thoughts! Hope you like it 😃 Happy Feedlify!!! 🙌
Share
Oleksandr PavlenkoCEO & Co-Founder ChoiZY
Really useful tool!
Share
Ananta Bose
Maker
Founder of UX Stoories
@oleksandr_pavlenko Thanks
Share
Dan GuszCEO of Lloyd
Very smart having the different scoring systems!
Share
Ananta Bose
Maker
Founder of UX Stoories
@dan_gusz Thanks
Share
George StansfieldSenior WordPress Developer
Good work!! Easy configurable
Share
Ananta Bose
Maker
Founder of UX Stoories
@georgestansfield Thanks
Share
Rajan RamachandranFounder at Social Duce & Optimuz
Looks like a really simple tool to setup and start collecting live feedback. Good Work!
Share
Ananta Bose
Maker
Founder of UX Stoories
@rajan_ramachandran Thanks :)
Share