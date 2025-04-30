Launches
favicon.run
favicon.run
Website favicon fetcher
A simple tool to get website favicons and provide embed code
Free
Design Tools
Productivity
Icons
favicon.run
Website favicon fetcher
favicon.run by
favicon.run
was hunted by
AwesomeYang
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Icons
. Made by
AwesomeYang
. Featured on May 1st, 2025.
favicon.run
is not rated yet. This is favicon.run's first launch.