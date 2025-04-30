Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. favicon.run
favicon.run

favicon.run

Website favicon fetcher
A simple tool to get website favicons and provide embed code
Free
Launch tags:
Design ToolsProductivityIcons

Meet the team

favicon.run gallery image
favicon.run gallery image
favicon.run gallery image
favicon.run gallery image
favicon.run gallery image
favicon.run gallery image

Built with

About this launch
favicon.run
favicon.run
Website favicon fetcher
53
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
favicon.run by
favicon.run
was hunted by
AwesomeYang
in Design Tools, Productivity, Icons. Made by
AwesomeYang
. Featured on May 1st, 2025.
favicon.run
is not rated yet. This is favicon.run's first launch.