This is the latest launch from Fathom
See Fathom’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Fathom 2.0
Ranked #6 for today
Fathom 2.0
Free AI notetaker, never take notes on a Zoom call again
Visit
Upvote 76
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Fathom records, transcribes, and summarizes your Zoom calls, so you can focus on the conversation at hand.
Easily share call highlights with your team via email and Slack. Automate post-call data entry into your CRM, Google Docs, or Notion.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Fathom
About this launch
Fathom
Never take notes on a Zoom call again
120
reviews
193
followers
Follow for updates
Fathom 2.0 by
Fathom
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
SaaS
,
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Richard White
. Featured on February 22nd, 2023.
Fathom
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 120 users. It first launched on December 8th, 2021.
Upvotes
76
Comments
27
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#31
Report