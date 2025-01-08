Launches
FakeData
FakeData
Get your fake data in seconds
Visit
Upvote 83
FakeData is a simple and fast app that allows you to generate realistic data for testing, development, and simulations.
Free
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
Meet the team
Built with
About this launch
Follow
83
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
was hunted by
Abdullah Julardzija
in
Developer Tools
. Made by
Abdullah Julardzija
. Featured on January 9th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is FakeData's first launch.