F*ckSubscription
F*ckSubscription
Simple, one-time payment alternatives to popular SaaS tools.
No bloat. No monthly fees. Just what you need.
SaaS
F*ckSubscription
Simple, one-time payment alternatives to popular SaaS tools.
F*ckSubscription by
F*ckSubscription
Martin Bonan
SaaS
Martin Bonan
. Featured on January 19th, 2025.
F*ckSubscription
is not rated yet. This is F*ckSubscription's first launch.