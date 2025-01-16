Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. F*ckSubscription
F*ckSubscription

F*ckSubscription

Simple, one-time payment alternatives to popular SaaS tools.
No bloat. No monthly fees. Just what you need.
Free
Launch tags:
SaaS

Meet the team

F*ckSubscription gallery image
F*ckSubscription gallery image
F*ckSubscription gallery image
F*ckSubscription gallery image
F*ckSubscription gallery image

Built with

About this launch
F*ckSubscription
F*ckSubscription
Simple, one-time payment alternatives to popular SaaS tools.
72
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
F*ckSubscription by
F*ckSubscription
was hunted by
Martin Bonan
in SaaS. Made by
Martin Bonan
. Featured on January 19th, 2025.
F*ckSubscription
is not rated yet. This is F*ckSubscription's first launch.