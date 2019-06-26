Log InSign up
Eyetato

See where your users look

Eye tracking is expensive, difficult to do right, and takes a lot of time. Eyetato is trained on thousands of real eye tracking sessions, and can predict where a user is most likely to look at any design you throw at it.
michal malewicz
 
    michal malewiczCEO HYPE4
    Pros: 

    Heuristics win again! Sometimes stating the obvious is not as obvious until you see it.

    Cons: 

    No alternatives except for pricey real eye tracking. Still some bugs but can be adjusted so a great first try!

    It's a clever idea to test products before launch.

Tudor Baidoc
Interesting, I wonder how accurate it is
Jacob Bøtter
Now that's some serious stuff you've done here @mortenjust - can't wait to try it out!
Sharon Matthews
Thanks for your amazing staff.
Jessica williams
Hope it will be useful.
michal malewicz
There are some bugs (for example on our site hype4.com it shows a lot of focus on whitespace which I don't think is right) but in general it's a very helpful tool to show some principles to clients - not every case requires real eye-tracking. Great work!
