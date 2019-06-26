Eyetato
See where your users look
Heuristics win again! Sometimes stating the obvious is not as obvious until you see it.
No alternatives except for pricey real eye tracking. Still some bugs but can be adjusted so a great first try!
It's a clever idea to test products before launch.michal malewicz has used this product for one day.
Tudor Baidoc
Interesting, I wonder how accurate it is
Now that's some serious stuff you've done here @mortenjust - can't wait to try it out!
Thanks for your amazing staff.
Hope it will be useful.
There are some bugs (for example on our site hype4.com it shows a lot of focus on whitespace which I don't think is right) but in general it's a very helpful tool to show some principles to clients - not every case requires real eye-tracking. Great work!