  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. EU-Inc
    EU-Inc

    EU-Inc

    Let's create a pan-european startup entity

    Free
    Europe – we need your help. Please sign this petition to create a pan-european legal entity for European Startups. The goal is to remove complexity & beaucracy for founders and investors across Europe. Effectively uniting the European ecosystems.
    Launched in
    Investing
    Venture Capital
     by
    EU-Inc
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Framer
    About this launch
    EU-Inc
    EU-IncLet's create a pan-european startup entity
    1review
    96
    followers
    EU-Inc by
    EU-Inc
    was hunted by
    Andreas Klinger
    in Investing, Venture Capital. Made by
    Andreas Klinger
    . Featured on October 15th, 2024.
    EU-Inc
    is rated 5/5 by 0 users. This is EU-Inc's first launch.
    Upvotes
    77
    Vote chart
    Comments
    10
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -