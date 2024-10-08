Palteca

As AI language apps flood the market promising quick fluency via translation, Palteca does the opposite. Using Spanish immersion with real people and building "Fluency Insights" that push learners beyond the app with tips like "watch Spanish YouTube" and "talk to your pets in Spanish." The app uses "Guided Immersion" w/ native speakers and context-based explanations instead of translations. When stuck on "¿Qué tal?", users see "Use this to ask someone about their day" rather than "How are you?"
All-new Spanish learning app that bans translations
We launched a year ago, and now we’ve rebuilt everything. Real native speakers replace stock videos. Guided Immersion shows usage not translations. Daily fluency insights beyond the app, real fluency needs more than an app.
Hey Product Hunt! 👋 Today marks almost exactly 1 year since we first launched Palteca here. Wild timing - Sora 2 drops and everyone's talking about AI videos for everything, yet we're doubling down on real human connection, which is why most of us learn languages, to feel more connected with one another. Why? Because after running hundreds of experiments and thousands of improvements this year, we discovered something crucial: translation exercises are why people with 365-day streaks still freeze in real conversations. What we changed in this complete rebuild: ✅ 100% real native speakers - Ditched all stock videos. Every lesson now features actual native Spanish speakers in authentic situations ✅ Guided Immersion instead of translations - When you see "¿Qué tal?" we don't say "How are you?" We say "Use this to ask about someone's day" ✅ Fluency Insights - Daily insights that admit what other apps won't: you need more than an app. "Watch Spanish YouTube for 10 minutes." "Change your phone to Spanish." “Talk to your pet in Spanish.” Honest advice in and out of the app that works ✅ Social features that combat isolation - Add friends, compete in challenges, celebrate together. Because language is about human connection ✅ Tons More: Completely rebuilt onboarding experience, added achievements, new things to do in Lessons, hundreds of new exercises in Activities, and much more The language learning space is brutal - billion-dollar incumbents, new AI apps launching daily. But we're a bootstrapped small team who believe the industry's obsession with gamified translation is fundamentally broken. We're not promising fluency in 5 minutes a day for 1 month. We're promising an approach that actually prepares you for real conversations that match your language goals. AMA about language acquisition, why we chose immersion over translation, or how a tiny team competes against not just a single Goliath! 🚀