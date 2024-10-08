As AI language apps flood the market promising quick fluency via translation, Palteca does the opposite. Using Spanish immersion with real people and building "Fluency Insights" that push learners beyond the app with tips like "watch Spanish YouTube" and "talk to your pets in Spanish." The app uses "Guided Immersion" w/ native speakers and context-based explanations instead of translations. When stuck on "¿Qué tal?", users see "Use this to ask someone about their day" rather than "How are you?"