Endel: Focus Tune
Ranked #15 for today

Endel: Focus Tune

A controllable AI soundscape for productivity

Free
Grounded in neuroscience, this productivity-boosting soundscape puts real-time sound control in your hands. Find your flow and stay there with Focus Tune, Endel’s first controllable AI soundscape.
Launched in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence by
Merge 2.0
About this launch
Endel: Focus TuneA controllable AI soundscape for productivity
was hunted by
Philipp Karetov
in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Philipp Karetov
,
Oleg Stavitsky
and
Dmitry Evgrafov
. Featured on December 5th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Endel: Focus Tune's first launch.
