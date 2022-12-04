Products
Endel: Focus Tune
Ranked #15 for today
Endel: Focus Tune
A controllable AI soundscape for productivity
Grounded in neuroscience, this productivity-boosting soundscape puts real-time sound control in your hands. Find your flow and stay there with Focus Tune, Endel's first controllable AI soundscape.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Endel: Focus Tune
About this launch
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Philipp Karetov
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Philipp Karetov
,
Oleg Stavitsky
and
Dmitry Evgrafov
. Featured on December 5th, 2022.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#15
