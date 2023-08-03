Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
This is the latest launch from InnovationMinds
See InnovationMinds’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Employee Engagement
Employee Engagement

Employee Engagement

Fun-filled Employee Recognition & Rewards

Payment Required
Embed
This comprehensive solution redefines your strategy for enhancing employee satisfaction and engagement. A system for recognition and rewards that nurtures a culture of employee appreciation and motivation.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
 by
InnovationMinds
Workstreams.ai
Workstreams.ai
Ad
An intuitive workflow management app
About this launch
InnovationMinds
InnovationMindsEnterprise innovation management cloud platform
1review
130
followers
Employee Engagement by
InnovationMinds
was hunted by
Shaur ul Asar
in Productivity, SaaS. Made by
Bala subramaniam
. Featured on August 11th, 2023.
InnovationMinds
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. It first launched on December 12th, 2019.
Upvotes
60
Vote chart
Comments
21
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-