Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Emma by Revrag

Emma by Revrag

AI sales agent for hyper-personalized outreach

Payment Required
Emma by Revrag, your outbound AI sales agent, gets you high-intent qualified leads, predicts your buying committee, and sends 24x7 hyper-personalized communication to your leads
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Emma by Revrag.ai
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
AWS
OpenAI API
About this launch
Emma by Revrag.ai
Emma by Revrag.aiAI Agent for personalised smart outreach
0
reviews
Emma by Revrag by
Emma by Revrag.ai
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in Sales, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Ashutosh Prakash Singh
,
Arushi Pandey
,
Neeraj Gupta
and
Pankaj Gupta
. Featured on August 29th, 2024.
Emma by Revrag.ai
is not rated yet. It first launched on August 29th, 2024.
Upvotes
89
Vote chart
Comments
30
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-