Email Template Library by Autoklose

A free collection of well-crafted and effective email copy

A growing online library of customizable outreach and follow-up email templates by Autoklose and industry experts for various business situations. Expand it by adding your own high-performing ones and let’s create a useful email template hub for the community.
15 Effective Sales Email Templates With Examples I AutokloseOur clients frequently ask us what they can do to improve the performance of their campaigns, so let's dive into the subject and discuss the anatomy of the most effective sales email templates. Sales Email is 40 times more successful in acquiring new clients than Twitter or Facebook, according to McKinsey & Company.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Shawn Finder
Shawn Finder
Maker
Hi ProductHunters, 👋 I’m Shawn from Autoklose. We’ve met a couple of times already. :) As you usually have just one shot at capturing the attention of your recipients, your copy, one of the most critical elements of the outreach, had better be good. Autoklose’s Free Email Template Library will help you with this by providing you with a growing number of email outreach and follow-up templates that you can customize and tailor to your recipients. 💌 It is also possible to submit your well-performing templates and contribute to this evolving resource. I hope this Template Library will serve you as inspiration for creating the copy that will be open sesame for your successful communication with your prospects. Let me know what you think? Happy prospecting and closing!
Milana Jovic
Milana Jovic
Great idea. Very useful for outreach.
