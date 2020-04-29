Email Template Library by Autoklose

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Shawn Finder
Maker
Hi ProductHunters, 👋 I’m Shawn from Autoklose. We’ve met a couple of times already. :) As you usually have just one shot at capturing the attention of your recipients, your copy, one of the most critical elements of the outreach, had better be good. Autoklose’s Free Email Template Library will help you with this by providing you with a growing number of email outreach and follow-up templates that you can customize and tailor to your recipients. 💌 It is also possible to submit your well-performing templates and contribute to this evolving resource. I hope this Template Library will serve you as inspiration for creating the copy that will be open sesame for your successful communication with your prospects. Let me know what you think? Happy prospecting and closing!
Upvote (3)Share
Great idea. Very useful for outreach.
Upvote (1)Share