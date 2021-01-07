Email Marketing Academy from MailerLite
Learning platform for email marketing expert certification
Jessika Bohr
MakerAcademy creator 🚀
Hey, everyone! It’s Jess here. I’m part of the team working on the MailerLite Academy. You know the old saying—“Knowledge is power”? Well, that’s exactly why we’re launching MailerLite Academy. It’s our free online learning platform for anyone who wants to improve their email campaigns and become a certified email marketing expert. We’ll cover everything from email marketing fundamentals to more advanced topics like automation workflows, landing page conversions and SEO best practices. The first course, MailerLite Fundamentals, covers the most important email marketing features so you have a solid foundation to build off of. We distilled the course into a concise set of videos that gives you the knowledge to become an expert in less than a week. In fact, all the courses are optimized to include 5 hours of video tutorials, transcripts and quizzes. We’ll be launching more courses, starting with Email Marketing Automations. Throughout the program, you’ll learn how to: - Manage subscribers using groups and segmentation - Set up different types of email campaigns - Use pop-ups and embedded forms to collect leads - Automate your email workflows - Create websites and landing pages Email marketing is growing faster than ever, and the Academy is packed with the content to help you stay ahead of the curve. If you don’t have a MailerLite account yet, you can sign up for free and receive a 14-day trial of all the premium email marketing feature here: https://www.mailerlite.com/signup Thanks for checking us out. We’ll be here on Product Hunt all day to answer questions, so feel free to reach out. I’ll see the rest of you in class!
Wow this is exactly what I was looking for.
@myronazizi Happy to hear that, Myron. Looking forward to see you in the academy!
I just signed up for the course and it seems very easy to follow as well as it contains lots of valuable information! Great job, MailerLite! Looking forward to get certified.
@sophie_christina_wilson Thank you Sophie, so glad you like it :)