Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
elqi - your focus companion
elqi - your focus companion
track your dopamine & lower your screen time
Visit
Upvote 42
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Elqi is your digital companion that takes care of your screen time and tracks your dopamine. Elqi is the Duolingo for screen time and the Whoop for your brain.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Lifestyle
by
Elqi
About this launch
Elqi
track your dopamine & lower your screen time
0
reviews
41
followers
Follow for updates
elqi - your focus companion by
Elqi
was hunted by
Mert Celik
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Mert Celik
and
Thibault Knobloch
. Featured on November 8th, 2024.
Elqi
is not rated yet. This is Elqi 's first launch.
Upvotes
42
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report