  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. elqi
    elqi
    Ranked #6 for today

    elqi

    Track your dopamine & lower your screen time

    Free Options
    Elqi is your digital companion that takes care of your screen time and tracks your dopamine. Elqi is the Duolingo for screen time and the Whoop for your brain.
    Launched in
    Health & Fitness
    Productivity
    Lifestyle
     by
    Elqi
    About this launch
    Elqi
    Elqi track your dopamine & lower your screen time
    0
    reviews
    145
    followers
    elqi by
    Elqi
    was hunted by
    Mert Celik
    in Health & Fitness, Productivity, Lifestyle. Made by
    Mert Celik
    and
    Thibault Knobloch
    . Featured on November 8th, 2024.
    Elqi
    is not rated yet. This is Elqi 's first launch.
    Upvotes
    147
    Vote chart
    Comments
    35
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    #6
    Week rank
    #40