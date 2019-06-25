Reviews
Galina Divakova
Hey everyone, I’m excited to introduce you to Elastic Developers! We’re here to help you clean out your secondary backlog once and for all! As a community of people who create and operate different tech products, you must understand the pain of an enormous backlog better than anyone! Of course, these tasks are important and need to get finished, but… there are always top priority tasks, new features, urgent crises, and so on. It’s easy for these tasks to stay in the backlog for ages. This is where Elastic Developers comes in. Having encountered some of the same problems ourselves, we were inspired to launch a project to connect busy founders and CTOs with external teams of developers. How does it work? Just answer a couple questions about your project and our system automatically finds a perfect team for you. New customers pay a one-time, refundable deposit of $99 before work starts. If the team is a fit, you discuss the next steps on a call with the team, and the deposit covers the first hour of development. If it’s not a fit, your deposit goes right back into your account (payments are powered by Stripe). All our teams come in 3 during this test period. I hope you give Elastic Developers a try, and let me know what you think. Happy coding! Elastic Developers Team
