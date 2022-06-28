Sign in
Ranked #1 for today
Earth.fm
Like Spotify, but for natural soundscapes
Earth.fm is a non-profit, growing library of pure, high quality nature sounds from around the world.
Listen to immersive natural soundscapes 🌳 🎧
Support local charities who are taking care of the Earth 🌍 🤗
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Music
,
Nature
by
Earth.fm
About this launch
Earth.fm
like Sp0tify, but for natural soundscapes 🎧🌳✨
Earth.fm by
Earth.fm
was hunted by
Catalin Zorzini
in
Health & Fitness
,
Music
,
Nature
. Made by
Catalin Zorzini
,
Rajendra Bhochalya
and
Borja Blanco Méndez
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Earth.fm
is not rated yet. This is Earth.fm's first launch.
