Home
→
Product
→
Dream Machine by Luma AI
A super realistic text-to-video AI modal
Visit
Free Options
Introducing Dream Machine - a next generation video model for creating high quality, realistic shots from text instructions and images using AI. It’s available to everyone today!
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Video
by
Luma AI
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Luma AI
3D render products, landscapes and scenes wherever you are
2
reviews
116
followers
Follow for updates
Ankit Sharma
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Video
. Made by
Karan Ganesan
,
David Romero
and
Amit Jain
. Featured on June 13th, 2024.
Luma AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on June 21st, 2023.
Upvotes
16
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
