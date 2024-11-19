Launches
Dokko
Conversational AI Platform for Knowledge Sharing
Dokko transforms knowledge management with advanced AI and natural language processing. Our intuitive chatbot works on any device, connecting teams and customers for seamless communication and easy knowledge sharing.
Launched in
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
About this launch
Conversational AI Platform for Knowledge Sharing
Dokko by
was hunted by
Mihael Tomić
in
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Mihael Tomić
and
Josip Pavičić
. Featured on November 20th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Dokko's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
