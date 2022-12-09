Products
This is the latest launch from Highlight
See Highlight’s 4 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Digests by Highlight
Ranked #2 for today
Digests by Highlight
A weekly summary of sessions and errors on your web app
Visit
Upvote 223
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Highlight Digests are a weekly summary of user activity, noteworthy sessions, and frequent errors on your web app. Get the visibility you need!
Launched in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Highlight
About this launch
Highlight
Understand and debug customer issues with confidence
9
reviews
5.1K
followers
Follow for updates
Digests by Highlight by
Highlight
was hunted by
Zane Mayberry
in
Analytics
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Jay Khatri
,
Vadim Korolik
,
Chris Schmitz
,
Sasha Aptlin
,
Eric Thomas
and
Zane Mayberry
. Featured on December 12th, 2022.
Highlight
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on August 4th, 2022.
Upvotes
223
Comments
19
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#2
