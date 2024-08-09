Launches
Develyn
Develyn
Open source AI agent for developer relations
Develyn is an Open Source Developer Relations Agent that helps you manage your developer community. It runs out of the box on Langgraph Studio. If you directly want to add it to your existing Discord community, reach out to us!
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
OpenFunnel
About this launch
OpenFunnel
AI Agents for Developer Relations
Develyn by
OpenFunnel
was hunted by
Aditya Lahiri
in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aditya Lahiri
and
Fenil Suchak
. Featured on August 29th, 2024.
OpenFunnel
is not rated yet. This is OpenFunnel's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
33
Day rank
Week rank
