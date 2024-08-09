  • Subscribe
    Develyn

    Open source AI agent for developer relations

    Develyn is an Open Source Developer Relations Agent that helps you manage your developer community. It runs out of the box on Langgraph Studio. If you directly want to add it to your existing Discord community, reach out to us!
    Open Source
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
     by
    OpenFunnel
    OpenFunnel
    OpenFunnelAI Agents for Developer Relations
    Develyn by
    OpenFunnel
    was hunted by
    Aditya Lahiri
    in Open Source, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
    Aditya Lahiri
    and
    Fenil Suchak
    . Featured on August 29th, 2024.
    OpenFunnel
    is not rated yet. This is OpenFunnel's first launch.
