This is the latest launch from Deta
See Deta’s 4 previous launches →
Home
Product
Deta Surf
Deta Surf
A browser, file manager, and AI assistant in one clean app
Surf puts you at the center of your digital life. It's a browser, file manager, and AI assistant — all in one.
Surfing
Artificial Intelligence
Deta
Deta
For Doers & Dreamers ✨
Deta Surf by
Deta
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
Surfing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Aavash Shrestha
,
Maximilian Schiller
,
Célestin
,
Cristi Crețu
,
Ömer Faruk Bayram
,
Vincent
,
Felix Tesche
,
Gustav Henningsson
and
Max Eusterbrock
. Featured on December 12th, 2024.
Deta
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 44 users. It first launched on May 27th, 2020.
