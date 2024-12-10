Subscribe
Deta Surf

Deta Surf

A browser, file manager, and AI assistant in one clean app

Free
Surf puts you at the center of your digital life. It's a browser, file manager, and AI assistant — all in one.
Launched in
Surfing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Deta
About this launch
Deta
DetaFor Doers & Dreamers ✨
47reviews
800
followers
Deta Surf by
Deta
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in Surfing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Aavash Shrestha
,
Maximilian Schiller
,
Célestin
,
Cristi Crețu
,
Ömer Faruk Bayram
,
Vincent
,
Felix Tesche
,
Gustav Henningsson
and
Max Eusterbrock
. Featured on December 12th, 2024.
Deta
is rated 4.6/5 by 44 users. It first launched on May 27th, 2020.
