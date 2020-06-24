Discussion
Hello everyone, (Thanks @__tosh for hunting us :) We are happy to introduce our new product that we've been cooking for months: Deta Micros. With Deta Micros (short for Micro Servers), we want to give you the fastest and least convoluted way to deploy your apps and APIs – no Docker, no YAML. Just code and run `deta deploy` We are still at the beginning and Deta Micros is still in BETA (read more is coming) but here the cool features you get now: 🚀 Deploy in ~2 seconds* 📈 Highly scalable. 🔑 Built-in API-Key auth. 🌍 Free subdomain & SSL. 🧿 Debug live traffic with VISOR. 📧 Built-in email What is Deta? Imagine an ops-less cloud. A cloud where you just push code and it just works. We think that you don't have to be a ops genius to deploy an app. Deta is building a cloud for the developers with less build "bells and whistles", only what's needed to get the job done – we call it a "Micro Cloud". Give it a try and stay tuned for the future! 🙌
