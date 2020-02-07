Destinations by Remote Year

Discussion
Greg Caplan
Maker
Throughout the last five years of running more than 70 different Remote Year programs, we’ve learned a lot about what it takes to go remote, how to make the lifestyle sustainable, how to build community and the personal and professional growth that comes from leaving your comfort zone. We’ve witnessed the authentic collaboration that comes from being surrounded by a diverse community and life shifts that materialize from finding inspiration in different places and connecting with people around the world. With Destinations, we are excited to share this experience with a new group of people who cannot join our 4, 6 or 12 month long Itinerary Programs. Destinations include all of the same inclusions and experiences as our itinerary programs: Private bedroom accommodation 24/7 access to a workspace Transportation upon arrival in your new Destination Curated and unique local adventures Community Initiatives to get to know the people traveling alongside you Support from local city teams and other traveling staff members We've selected our top rated countries and scheduled Destinations in the best season to visit. Our first Destinations in 2020 will go to: Colombia, Croatia, Japan and South Africa. We are exploring new ways we can use the Destinations platform to connect communities around a purpose and introduce some themed programs into our product mix. A few that have been requested by our community so far are: Creatives, Digital Nomad Families, Entrepreneurs, Positive Impact, personalized programs for companies, and many more! Would you join a Destination centered around a theme or community? Take the survey below and let us know in the comments if there is a theme or community you would like us to explore.
