Kristian Freeman
Maker
Hey Product Hunt 👋 We think Cloudflare Workers is the best serverless tool on the market, so we wanted to make it easier for developers to deploy projects and get started building cool stuff on the platform! Our new Deploy to Cloudflare Workers site is just that — a way for both new and experienced Workers users to deploy new serverless projects directly from GitHub. In just a few clicks, we'll configure and deploy the project for you, giving you a new GitHub repo to start hacking on your next great project! Here's a few fun things you can deploy right now 👇 📈 A fully-featured serverless GraphQL API, including a user interface for modeling and testing requests 🕷A powerful web scraping API that is already serving hundreds of thousands of requests every month ⚛️ A React application template with great defaults, built on top of create-react-app We're super excited to support developers and project creators who want to build in support for this deploy tool in their projects. We've written a new page in our (brand new!) documentation to help explain how to set up your open-source projects for use with the deploy tool, including adding a simple one-click button to integrate with our deployment UI. Once a project is set up to deploy with Workers, developers can include a nifty one-click deploy button in their GitHub READMEs 🎉 From a technical perspective, I'm really impressed with what we were able to create! The interface and functionality are entirely built on serverless and GitHub Actions, and we didn't need to spin up any new infrastructure to support the project. If you're interested in how it works, I did a deep dive on my YouTube channel talking about the interesting technical bits and innovations: check it out! We hope that the deploy tool gets you excited about developing with Workers! The Workers team will be around today to answer any questions you have — happy developing 🙌
Maker
Hey there, super excited to finally launch this tool. I'm a PM intern on this project @ Cloudflare. I'm really impressed by and grateful for the opportunity to work with @imkmf and @steven_raden on this deploy tool. There's some pretty awesome ideas on the table for this deploy tool for the future :)
