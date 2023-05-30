Products
Deeto
Deeto
The First AI client reference platform
Deeto is the first AI driven client reference platform. With Deeto you can streamline the process of managing your client reference, effortlessly: invite, create, manage, and grow your reference group with evergreen expanding value.
Launched in
Sales
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
Deeto
About this launch
Deeto
The First AI client reference platform
Deeto by
Deeto
was hunted by
Adir Ben-Yehuda
in
Sales
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Eran Baron
,
Golan Raz
and
Yossi Gelman
. Featured on June 1st, 2023.
Deeto
is not rated yet. This is Deeto 's first launch.
