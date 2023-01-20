Products
Home
→
Product
→
Deel HR
Ranked #11 for today
Deel HR
The only free, HRIS platform built for global teams
Free
Deel HR is the only free, global-first Human Resources Information System (HRIS) with everything needed to compliantly manage an entire global workforce—from direct employees to international workers, and everything in between.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Human Resources
by
Deel
About this launch
Deel
Payroll & Compliance for International Teams
0
reviews
39
followers
Deel HR by
Deel
was hunted by
Shannon Sweetser
in
Hiring
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Alex Bouaziz
and
Shuooo
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
Deel
is not rated yet. This is Deel's first launch.
Upvotes
38
Comments
5
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#11
