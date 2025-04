This is a launch from Databutton See 2 previous launches

Databutton MCP Give your app AI superpowers with MCPs

For those of you who live under a rock, Databutton lets you build and deploy full-stack apps with AI. Today, we're launching Databutton MCPs, which lets you talk to your Databutton apps with natural language. Available in Claude, Cursor, OpenAI, and Agno.

