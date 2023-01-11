Products
This is the latest launch from Text Blaze
See Text Blaze’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Data Blaze
Ranked #18 for today
Data Blaze
A spreadsheet for doers
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create spreadsheets with rich data types, dynamic views, external forms, and more - and make your data available anywhere: email product information, log contact details, share project summaries, and easily as typing a keyboard shortcut.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
by
Text Blaze
About this launch
Text Blaze
Eliminate repetitive typing and mistakes.
8
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
Data Blaze by
Text Blaze
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
SaaS
. Made by
Dan Barak
and
Scott Fortmann-Roe
. Featured on January 17th, 2023.
Text Blaze
is rated
5/5 ★
by 8 users. It first launched on March 14th, 2021.
Upvotes
13
Comments
8
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#62
Report