This is the latest launch from Dashworks
See Dashworks’s 2 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Dashworks for Slack
Ranked #2 for today

Dashworks for Slack

The AI search assistant for work, now in Slack

Free Options
Dashworks is the ultimate AI search assistant for your work. Simply add it to a Slack channel, and it will respond to questions with precise, helpful answers from information buried in your wikis, chats, and other work apps.
Launched in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence by
Dashworks
Emma
About this launch
DashworksThe AI search assistant for work
10reviews
1.8K
followers
Dashworks for Slack by
Dashworks
was hunted by
Justin Kan
in Productivity, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Prasad Kawthekar
,
Praty Sharma
,
Pavan Katta
,
Meg Bradshaw
,
Michelle Telada
,
Zach Schwager
,
Will Worsley
,
Sri Vardhamanan
,
Adarsh Kumar
,
Ijesh
and
Nipun Aggarwal
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Dashworks
is rated 5/5 by 10 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2022.
Upvotes
109
Vote chart
Comments
9
Vote chart
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#26