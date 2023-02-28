Products
This is the latest launch from Dashworks
See Dashworks’s 2 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Dashworks for Slack
Ranked #2 for today
Dashworks for Slack
The AI search assistant for work, now in Slack
Visit
Upvote 109
30 days free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Dashworks is the ultimate AI search assistant for your work. Simply add it to a Slack channel, and it will respond to questions with precise, helpful answers from information buried in your wikis, chats, and other work apps.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Dashworks
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
Dashworks
The AI search assistant for work
10
reviews
1.8K
followers
Follow for updates
Dashworks for Slack by
Dashworks
was hunted by
Justin Kan
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Prasad Kawthekar
,
Praty Sharma
,
Pavan Katta
,
Meg Bradshaw
,
Michelle Telada
,
Zach Schwager
,
Will Worsley
,
Sri Vardhamanan
,
Adarsh Kumar
,
Ijesh
and
Nipun Aggarwal
. Featured on March 1st, 2023.
Dashworks
is rated
5/5 ★
by 10 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2022.
Upvotes
109
Comments
9
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#26
Report