This is the latest launch from Dashworks
See Dashworks’s 4 previous launches →
Dashworks Bots
Ranked #12 for today
Dashworks Bots
Create AI search agents that answer your team's questions
Customize AI bots that can search across Drive, Notion, Zendesk, Salesforce, and 50+ work apps to deliver precise and instant answers to all your team's questions.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
Search
by
Dashworks
Dashworks
AI that answers all your team’s questions
24
reviews
1.6K
followers
Dashworks Bots by
Dashworks
was hunted by
Prasad Kawthekar
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
,
Search
. Made by
Prasad Kawthekar
,
Pratyaksh Sharma
,
Sri Vardhamanan A
,
Nipun Aggarwal
,
Harkirat Dhanoa
,
Michelle
and
Praty Sharma
. Featured on October 4th, 2024.
Dashworks
is rated
5/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2022.
Upvotes
56
Comments
23
Day rank
#12
Week rank
#63
