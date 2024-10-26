  • Subscribe
    Dashworks Answer API

    Dashworks Answer API

    Unified API for AI answers from all your apps

    Quickly build internal AI agents that can search 50+ work apps in real-time, such as Confluence, Slack, Zendesk, and Salesforce, and get accurate AI-powered answers for support tickets, sales questions, HR FAQs, and more.
    API
    Artificial Intelligence
    Search
