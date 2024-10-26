Launches
Dashworks Answer API
Dashworks Answer API
Unified API for AI answers from all your apps
Quickly build internal AI agents that can search 50+ work apps in real-time, such as Confluence, Slack, Zendesk, and Salesforce, and get accurate AI-powered answers for support tickets, sales questions, HR FAQs, and more.
API
Artificial Intelligence
Search
Dashworks
Dashworks
AI that answers all your team’s questions
Dashworks Answer API by
Dashworks
Prasad Kawthekar
API
Artificial Intelligence
Search
Praty Sharma
Nipun Aggarwal
Harkirat Dhanoa
Sri Vardhamanan
Siddhi Gate
Michelle Telada
. Featured on October 29th, 2024.
Dashworks
5/5 ★
by 24 users. It first launched on February 7th, 2022.
