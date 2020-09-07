dashi by Premast

discussion
Momen Elshamy
MakerFounder at Premast
Hello Makers and Hunters! 👋 I'm excited to work with @samir_soliman and Premast Team to launch our newest release here with everyone on Product Hunt. Introducing "dashi” Dashboards PowerPoint Bundle" a comprehensive PowerPoint Dashboards templates that help you to have an accurate data-driven business. We decided to create templates that make complex data understandable in multiple fields to help everyone in the world of business such as: ☞ dashi Marketing ☞ dashi SEO ☞ dashi Finance ☞ dashi Social Media ☞ dashi Sales ☞ dashi KPIs ☞ dashi SaaS ☞ dashi Covide-19 ☞ dashi Calendar ☞ dashi Sports Think like that, instead of uploading your data on different websites across the web and thinking a couple of times before sharing it or exporting files to share it with your team, you can use dashi bundle items to track, analyze, report, and share your visualized numeric data effortlessly and fast. 🔥 ------------------------------📌------------------------------------ There is a special treat for anyone coming from Product Hunt, 50 % discount on Dashi for 24H, use this promo code ⚡️ dashi50 ⚡️ ------------------------------📌------------------------------------ Waiting for your feedback and recommendations in the comments
@momen_elshamy @tasneemibrahim_ @pozza_magdy @ali_maher77 Thanks for your effort and your amazing work 🙏
@momen_elshamy @pozza_magdy @ali_maher77 @samir_soliman Thank you Samir best of luck for us all 😍
@samir_soliman No thanks on duty
Congratulations, good luck 👏
@ma7moud_3id_89 Thanks for your feedback🙏
Looks great! Dashboards are super important and really hard to design. Would be great to see the same for Google Slides.
@gilad_uziely Thanks for your Feedback 🙏 You can check "dashi" and try demo https://premast.com/dashi/
