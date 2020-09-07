  1. Home
dashi by Premast

Create dashboards in a snap

dashi is a dashboard PPT Bundle that visualizes your numeric data to present understandable information. We have designed these dashboards slides to fit multiple categories. This bundle includes Marketing, Finance, SEO, SM, sales, KPIs, Sports, Calendar &more.
Momen Elshamy
Maker
Founder at Premast
Hello Makers and Hunters! 👋 I'm excited to work with @samir_soliman and Premast Team to launch our newest release here with everyone on Product Hunt. Introducing "dashi” Dashboards PowerPoint Bundle" a comprehensive PowerPoint Dashboards templates that help you to have an accurate data-driven business. We decided to create templates that make complex data understandable in multiple fields to help everyone in the world of business such as: ☞ dashi Marketing ☞ dashi SEO ☞ dashi Finance ☞ dashi Social Media ☞ dashi Sales ☞ dashi KPIs ☞ dashi SaaS ☞ dashi Covide-19 ☞ dashi Calendar ☞ dashi Sports Think like that, instead of uploading your data on different websites across the web and thinking a couple of times before sharing it or exporting files to share it with your team, you can use dashi bundle items to track, analyze, report, and share your visualized numeric data effortlessly and fast. 🔥 ------------------------------📌------------------------------------ There is a special treat for anyone coming from Product Hunt, 50 % discount on Dashi for 24H, use this promo code ⚡️ dashi50 ⚡️ ------------------------------📌------------------------------------ Waiting for your feedback and recommendations in the comments
Samir Soliman
Hunter
Premast help Presenters
@momen_elshamy @tasneemibrahim_ @pozza_magdy @ali_maher77 Thanks for your effort and your amazing work 🙏
Ahmed Magdy
Maker
Graphic & Presentation Design
@samir_soliman You are welcome 😊
Tasneem Ibrahim
Maker
Graphic designer
@momen_elshamy @pozza_magdy @ali_maher77 @samir_soliman Thank you Samir best of luck for us all 😍
Ali Maher
Maker
Graphic and Presentation Design
@samir_soliman No thanks on duty
Samir Soliman
Hunter
Premast help Presenters
@pozza_magdy 🙏
Ma7moud 3idfront end developer
Congratulations, good luck 👏
Samir Soliman
Hunter
Premast help Presenters
@ma7moud_3id_89 Thanks for your feedback🙏
Gilad UzielyFounder - Lance for Freelancers
Looks great! Dashboards are super important and really hard to design. Would be great to see the same for Google Slides.
Samir Soliman
Hunter
Premast help Presenters
@gilad_uziely Thanks for your Feedback 🙏 You can check "dashi" and try demo https://premast.com/dashi/
