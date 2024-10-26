  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Dashbreeze
    Dashbreeze

    Dashbreeze

    You don’t need to be an expert to create dashboards

    Free Options
    Create and share a fully functional dashboard with real-time data in minutes - no coding or complex setup needed.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    SaaS
    Data Visualization
     by
    Dashbreeze
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Notion
    Next.js
    shadcn/ui
    Claude by Anthropic
    About this launch
    Dashbreeze
    DashbreezeYou don’t need to be an expert to create dashboards
    0
    reviews
    48
    followers
    Dashbreeze by
    Dashbreeze
    was hunted by
    Vinícius Tomio Kuboyama
    in Productivity, SaaS, Data Visualization. Made by
    Vinícius Tomio Kuboyama
    . Featured on November 13th, 2024.
    Dashbreeze
    is not rated yet. This is Dashbreeze's first launch.
    Upvotes
    30
    Vote chart
    Comments
    5
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -