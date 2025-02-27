Launches
Crosshatch
Crosshatch
Turn on hyper-personalization in your app
The API for complete, real-time user context. Let users bring their habits and preferences to your app—securely, in a tap.
Launch tags:
User Experience
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
About this launch
Crosshatch
Log in with your personal AI
Crosshatch by
Crosshatch
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
User Experience
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Soren Larson
Featured on March 3rd, 2025.
Crosshatch
It first launched on March 3rd, 2025.