  1. Home
  2.  → COVID-19 app on Integromat

COVID-19 app on Integromat

Build a workflow with real-time COVID-19 data

Integromat’s free COVID-19 app helps individuals build and automate their workflows with real-time COVID-19 data. The app pulls data about a country’s cases, recoveries, deaths, and more and sends it to any other app or device with ease.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews5.0/5
Dominik Kadera
Dominik Kadera
Maker
Hey PH, In an effort to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an app that pulls COVID-19 data from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to then be integrated into new and pressing online projects/workflows using Integromat’s no-code integration builder. The COVID-19 app gets data about a country’s: - Cases - Recovered - Deaths - Growth rates - And more The app can be used in advanced workflows like prepping inventory based on COVID-19 daily numbers and automatically assigning couriers in order to provide essential items to sick individuals. We’d love to hear your feedback and answer any questions! Take care and stay safe.
Upvote (1)Share
Tomas Mastercard
Tomas Mastercard
This is a great resource! I used it for daily notifications on my phone. Helpful and easy to use. Cheers.
Upvote (1)Share
Jessica Herauf
Jessica Herauf
Maker
@tomas_mastercard That's a great use case, thanks for sharing! Are you keeping track of specific countries?
UpvoteShare
Shiran Brodie
Shiran Brodie
Wow, this is fantastic! Is there any other COVID-19 data that this app can pull for workflows?
UpvoteShare
Jessica Herauf
Jessica Herauf
Maker
@shiranb Yes! You can also pull the above stats for countries, provinces or even counties (if its available for that specific country)
UpvoteShare
Patrik Šimek
Patrik Šimek
Maker
Hello everyone, I’m one of the developers of the COVID-19 app on Integromat. I would love to hear your thoughts so far! :)
UpvoteShare