Hey PH, In an effort to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, we created an app that pulls COVID-19 data from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering to then be integrated into new and pressing online projects/workflows using Integromat’s no-code integration builder. The COVID-19 app gets data about a country’s: - Cases - Recovered - Deaths - Growth rates - And more The app can be used in advanced workflows like prepping inventory based on COVID-19 daily numbers and automatically assigning couriers in order to provide essential items to sick individuals. We’d love to hear your feedback and answer any questions! Take care and stay safe.
This is a great resource! I used it for daily notifications on my phone. Helpful and easy to use. Cheers.
@tomas_mastercard That's a great use case, thanks for sharing! Are you keeping track of specific countries?
Wow, this is fantastic! Is there any other COVID-19 data that this app can pull for workflows?
Hello everyone, I’m one of the developers of the COVID-19 app on Integromat. I would love to hear your thoughts so far! :)