Collaboration from CloudApp

Hey Product Hunters! Joe From CloudApp here 👋. I know we just recently saw all of you, but we couldn't hold back this holiday gift to ourselves any longer. ✏️ We are fired up to add all of these collaboration and speed features to help power all of you in the modern workforce. CloudApp is the easiest way to get your point across with instantly shareable screenshots and videos. Today with the addition of commenting, shared with me, and other team collaboration options we are making it even easier to collaborate without the need for long meetings or emails. We have also added annotations within your web browser and made it 10x faster to upload and share your files with each other. ****Benefits**** Collaboration: In viewer commenting, shared with me folders, and easier team sharing creates an ideal setting for collaboration on your videos, screenshots, and gifs created with CloudApp Speed: Uploading and sharing your creations is now 10x faster than before with instant video improvements. Annotate anywhere: We brought the fan-favorite annotations feature right to your desktop web viewer to help you annotate how you want to. ****How To Get Started New CloudAppers**** 1. Visit www.getcloudapp.com 2. Sign up for CloudApp FOR FREE 3. Download the app 👀 If you want to check out a quick demo, here you go: I have been using commenting and web annotations with my team and external folks a TON and have loved the speed and flexibility it provides. Its available today to all CloudApp Pro, Team, and Enterprise users on a Mac with an existing or new subscription. Just make sure to get the latest version (6.4). 50% PH launch discount 🙀 Normally CloudApp Pro is $120 per year for unlimited recording, and a ton of other great features (drawing tool, do not disturb mode, search, custom branding, etc), but if you upgrade by this week you can get it for $60 for the year. Signup, login and use the code producthunt50 at checkout. https://share.getcloudapp.com/su... Thanks to our loyal community of 4 million CloudAppers. We are excited to hear how this helps your workflow!
