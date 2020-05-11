Coherence X for macOS

Discussion
Binyamin Goldman
Maker
Hello Hunters! Today, we're ecstatic to launch Coherence X, the latest entry in our industry leading SSB product, Coherence. This update includes dozens of major changes and improvements, including: - Brave support: For those looking for a more privacy-centric way to create Coherence apps - Intelligent whitelisting: Easily define allowed URLs and bump others to your default browser - A drastically improved creation tool - The new app manager and the ability to edit previously created apps - A significantly improved backend For launch day, hunters can get 25% off any Coherence X order or license type using the code 'Product Hunt' at checkout (including the great new Unite + Coherence bundle)! We hope you love it as much as we do. Here's 5 complimentary licenses for the earliest hunters :-) D223F62D-B9371B11-C9AE5AB1-CF7D30BA-CC94BDD1 F2364CF5-B6CF82DD-27D002E3-A718A869-48C04D9D 6F2B01DD-1860FA52-5289C9FD-36371736-B64B1828 3ABDD4D3-A711E94C-F572A258-3EA1C17C-AC9F28E9 7CC0A2CC-D6E03F66-2DB10161-4D985CD1-FF7F55AD Thanks for reading!
