Coda Packs with Data Sync

A building block that keeps up with your data. The new Coda Packs, now with data sync. Try now › We know your universe of information isn't just in Coda. It's all over the placeーin Google Calendars, Jira queues, Figma comments, Slack channels, etc. If you're like us, you spend your days in a never-ending, constantly fluctuating swirl of data, divided across apps, and trapped inside layouts and UIs you can't control.