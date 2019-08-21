Coda Packs with Data Sync
A building block that keeps up with your data.
Shishir Mehrotra
Excited to bring the new Coda Packs to Product Hunt! We launched our first rev of Coda Packs on Product Hunt about a year ago, and the response was awesome. We saw Coda makers remix these third-party integrations into amazing docs ー or as we like to say, "docs as powerful as apps". And this release takes Coda Packs to a totally new level. The new building block here is Packs Tables, which enables one of our most common requests: data sync. Now with the click of a button, your Coda doc can pull your calendar into a table, so you can quickly categorize and set goals for each meeting. A table can merge your customer emails with your revenue pipeline, and follow up with your clients automatically. As a bonus, we also added two of your most-requested Packs - Jira and Shopify - so now your product roadmap and inventory work seamlessly with the building blocks in your doc. You can take a look at a wide set of examples at https://coda.io/packs or read more about the news on our blog post. And if you just want to see a fun test case, here's an example I put together on how to use the new Coda Packs to color your calendar 😄. What's your favorite use case?
