This is the latest launch from Coda
See Coda’s 41 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Coda AI
Coda AI
Your new AI work assistant
Visit
Upvote 35
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
More than a writing assistant, Coda AI lets you automate entire workflows by summarizing notes, analyzing data, and simultaneously generating results for every row in a table.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Coda
Launch discussions
Reviews
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What do you think of Coda AI?"
The makers of Coda AI
About this launch
Coda
A new doc for teams
386
reviews
869
followers
Follow for updates
Coda AI by
Coda
was hunted by
Shishir Mehrotra
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Katy Turner
,
Shishir Mehrotra
,
Jeremy Olson
,
Matt Hudson
,
Alex DeNeui
and
Glenn Jaume
. Featured on June 13th, 2023.
Coda
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 339 users. It first launched on October 20th, 2017.
Upvotes
35
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report