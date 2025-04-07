Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Cloudflare AutoRAG
This is a launch from Cloudflare
See 43 previous launches
Cloudflare AutoRAG
Managed RAG Pipelines, Made Easy
Visit
Upvote 53
Cloudflare AutoRAG provides fully managed RAG pipelines. Connect your R2 data, and Cloudflare handles indexing, vector storage, retrieval & generation.
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Development
•
Database
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Cloudflare
The web performance & security company
4.68 out of 5.0
Follow
53
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Cloudflare AutoRAG by
Cloudflare
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Development
,
Database
. Made by
Celso Martinho
,
Matthew Prince
,
Jérôme Schneider
and
Sven Sauleau
. Featured on April 10th, 2025.
Cloudflare
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 66 users. It first launched on July 10th, 2014.